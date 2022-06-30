x
Thomasville City Schools announces new superintendent

The Board of Education appointed Dr. Chris Kennedy as the newest superintendent of Thomasville City Schools.
Credit: Thomasville City Schools
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville City Schools Board of Education announced Thursday its next superintendent.

The Board of Education appointed Dr. Chris Kennedy as the newest superintendent of Thomasville City Schools. He will assume the new role on Sept. 1. He has served as assistant superintendent in the district since 2020. The former superintendent Dr. Cate Gentry retired after more than 28 years in public education.

Kennedy has nearly 30 years of experience in education as a teacher, coach, athletic director, and school administrator. He has also led school transformation and school improvement efforts with demonstrated success.

“I am honored and I am grateful to the Thomasville City Board of Education for extending me the opportunity to serve as superintendent,” Kennedy said. “Thomasville is such a special community and TCS is a vital part of that community. I look forward to partnering with our students, families, staff, and the community as we make a commitment to excellent teaching and learning every day. Great things are happening in Thomasville City Schools!

