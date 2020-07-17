The school district said with no change in public health data, and without any new mandates from Gov. Cooper, it will open under Plan C.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville City Schools announced Thursday reopening options for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school district said with no change in public health data, and without any new mandates from Gov. Roy Cooper, Thomasville City Schools will open the 2020-2021 school year under the state’s fully remote option, “Plan C”.

Thomasville City Schools announced the creation of a new program called TRAIL which stands for the Thomasville Remote Academy of Innovative Learning.

“The TRAIL Program became an option for Thomasville City Schools students, once surveys revealed an interest in continued online learning,” said superintendent Dr. Catherine Gentry.

The school district said TRAIL is an alternative to traditional face-to-face instruction offering personalized, online learning and said participation in the program is free.

“The return to school will pose challenges, however, I am confident that we can move our district forward in a way that best serves the academic, social-emotional, health, and nutritional needs of the district while also achieving a safe environment for students and staff,” Gentry said.

Students who are not participating in the TRAIL Program will also begin school on Aug. 17 and will operate under Plan C which offers remote learning district-wide.

Thomasville City Schools said it expects to operate schools under Plan C through Sept. 7 at which time, data will be reexamined to make decisions as to how to move forward.

“This pandemic represents more than a virus, it represents an historic disruption to our school community and created barriers to how we best deliver academic and non-academic supports in a manner that is accessible, equitable, and meaningful,” said Board of Education chairperson James Carmichael.

Gentry said the decision to reopen was not an easy decision nor was it taken lightly.

The superintendent said the decision was made by the Thomasville City Schools’ Board of Education.

Parents who are interested in their students continuing remote learning may apply using the form and directions located on the Thomasville City Schools website.

Both first semester and complete-year options are available.

Applications will be accepted starting Monday until July 31 at 3:30 p.m.

The district said TRAIL will begin for accepted students on Aug. 17.

The school system said student nutrition services will continue serving meals to Thomasville City Schools students on a weekly basis.

