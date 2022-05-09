Thomasville City Schools’ Superintendent to retire

Dr. Catherine R. Gentry announced Monday her plans to retire.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville City Schools will begin a search for a new superintendent.

Dr. Catherine R. Gentry announced Monday her plans to retire during Thomasville City Schools Board of Education special session. Gentry joined in 2015, she plans to retire effective September 1.

“It has been a great honor to have served Thomasville City Schools as its superintendent. I have been truly blessed and privileged to do this work with outstanding students, amazing staff, supportive community members, and dedicated parents and families,” Gentry said.

“Since joining Bulldog Nation in 2015, Dr. Gentry has led the school district in a series of leadership positions and will retire effective September 1, 2022,” said Dr. Cheraton Love, TCS School Board Chairperson.

Gentry plans to spend more time with her daughter and husband.