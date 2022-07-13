Something in the water? | Thomasville warns customers of 'dingy' city water

The city spent Wednesday flushing out the system. They maintained the water was safe the use.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The city of Thomasville sent out a warning about 'dingy' city water Wednesday morning.

City officials said lightning strikes and a car wreck caused multiple electrical outages. That's when the distribution system pumps stopped, stirring up sediment in the pipes.

Thomasville City Manager, Michael Brandt, said the water is still safe to use and drink.

"This is not something that’s dangerous to an individual. The water is safe. We test the water constantly. There’s no issues with the quality of the water it just has that dinge to it," Brandt explained.

One Thomasville man said he's seen this after storms before.

"I noticed that it relates to the weather conditions and whenever after we have a storm like last week we had rain storm like that then the water will get messed up," he said.

Brandt said the sediments get stirred up in the pipes.

"What’s happening is the materials in the pipes, which are some silt from the water filtration plant, the reaction with the water, with the metals that make up our pipes. There’s always sediment and water pipes and what’s happened is that sediment has gotten stirred up throughout the city because of some issues with power that we’ve had at the water plant due to lightning strikes. We also had a car wreck that happened last night that knocked the power out," Brandt explained.

The city spent the day flushing hydrants to clear the system.

Everything should be back to normal Thursday.

