Thomasville couple faces charges related to sex crimes against 15-year-old

Detectives say Gavin Head is the suspect in a statutory sex offense of a teenager in Ohio. His wife has been charged with disseminating material harmful to a minor.

A Thomasville husband and wife face charges relating to sex crimes against a 15-year-old in Ohio.

On March 7, Davidson County Sheriff's Detectives started a joint investigation with police in Ohio. Gavin Head, 53, of Thomasville, was identified as the suspect in a statutory sex offense against a teenager, according to a release.

On March 11, detectives searched Head's home and found evidence connecting him to the Ohio investigation. Following the search, detectives arrested Head and his wife Taylor, 22, on the charge of disseminating material harmful to a minor.

Gavin, who is a registered sex offender, was also charged with violating his probation. He is being held in Davidson County jail under a $510,000 secured Bond. Taylor is in jail on a $500,000 secured bond. They both appear in court on April 8.