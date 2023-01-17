Thomasville EnergyUnited substation struck by gunfire

Deputies are looking for the person or people responsible for shooting at a substation in Thomasville overnight.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — An EnergyUnited substation was hit by gunfire overnight, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a vandalism call at a power substation on Post Road early Tuesday morning. A representative of EnergyUnited reported the attack to the company, allowing them to assess the damage.

Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene to investigate and collect evidence at the site. The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) were also notified.

Investigators recovered evidence from the scene and canvassed the surrounding areas gathering additional information. Based on the information gathered, investigators believe the incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

EnergyUnited officials released the following statement:

“EnergyUnited continually strives to deliver safe, reliable energy to its members,” said Steve McCachern, vice president of energy delivery for EnergyUnited. “While we are glad that our members did not experience any service interruptions, we take this matter very seriously and are currently investigating the incident.”

EnergyUnited reports that the area of service from the affected substation includes Trinity, Thomasville, and areas of Davidson County south of Thomasville. The Randolph County Board of Commissioners, County Manager’s Office, and Davidson County Sheriff’s Office were therefore contacted for emergency planning in the event of an outage in that area.