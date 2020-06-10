6 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Thomasville Fire Department

Six cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed within Thomasville's Fire Department, Asst. Chief Eddie Bowling said.

One staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and the virus subsequently spread to the other five members, TFD officials said.

All Thomasville Fire Department stations will remain open under CDC, state and local health department guidelines officials, Bowling said.

Bowling said some fire department staff members have returned to work this week, with others returning.

Bowling would not confirm if the people who tested positive were firefighters. He only referred to the people who tested positive as staff members.