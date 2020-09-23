Thomasville gears up for Christmas parade, virtually

Officials are asking participants to complete a quick survey including photos or video of their business for the 2020 Christmas Parade.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville’s annual Christmas parade will be a little bit different this year due to the coronavirus.

According to the Thomasville Tourism Commission, the parade will be held virtually.

“We are saddened to not be able to host an in person parade this year, but excited to offer our parade participants a virtual opportunity to showcase their local business,” a statement from the commission’s website read.

“Each business will be given an exclusive shoutout across all of Thomasville Tourism’s social media platforms, as well as be featured on our parade slide show in our Visitors Center for the month of December,” the organization said.

Visit the Thomasville Christmas Parade website for more information.

