THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville High School yearbooks are being recalled because of a confederate flag photo that was spotted on the front cover.

In a statement on Facebook, Thomasville City Schools said the yearbook's theme this year is "A Blast From The Past," and used several photos from yearbooks past. A picture from the class of 1968 had the words "Go Dogs" being held in front of the confederate flag.

The school system said once they were informed of the photo, all yearbook were collected.

"We apologize for such an egregious error and vow to have a system in place to prevent such mistakes from happening again," the post said.

