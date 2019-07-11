THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville Police started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in his own home.

According to a press release, someone noticed an open door to the home on Afton Street around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, and police did a welfare check.

Inside, police found 58-year-old Bennie Vines dead. They say it was apparent that Vines was killed. Police interviewed neighbors and searched the home.

Police are asking you call them at 336-475-4260 or Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477 if you have any information on the case. Crime Stoppers is offering rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests and other resolutions of serious crimes.

