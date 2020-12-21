One dead in Thomasville fire caused by discarded smoking materials

A 75-year-old man is dead in Thomasville after his home burned down Friday afternoon.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One man is dead in Thomasville, North Carolina after a fire caused by discarded smoking materials burned his home down, officials said.

Davidson County Fire Marshall Jacob Thompson confirmed Robert Floyd, 75, was the victim in the fire. He was the only person who lived in the home on the 300 block of Albeck Dr., Thompson said.

The fire was first reported by someone who was riding by the burning house and called it into the fire department, Thompson said. It happened around noon on Friday, Dec. 18.

The discarded smoking materials caused the fire, but there may be other factors in Floyd's death, officials said.