Thomasville man found safe, police say

The 83-year-old that went missing has since been found.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man with dementia.

83-year-old Paul Franklin Thomas was last seen by his family in Rockledge Lane in Thomasville, NC, wearing a gray sweatshirt and grayish-blue sweatpants.

Deputies say Thomas uses reading glasses and has them with him.

Thomas is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, 168 pounds with white hair and blue/green eyes.

Deputies report Thomas left in a gray 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport with a North Carolina license plate reading FKP7087.

Deputies report he could possibly be in the Thomasville or Randleman area.

Anyone with information on the location of Thomas is asked to call 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698, or Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7643.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.