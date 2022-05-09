x
Thomasville man accused of hiding phone to record minors in a bathroom, police say

Officers said they received reports about two minors being videotaped while taking a shower.
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man is accused of secretly recording minors taking showers, according to Thomasville police

On April 8, Officers said they received reports about two minors being videotaped while taking a shower. Detectives got a search warrant for the 200 block of Charles Street and found electronics and illegal drugs. 

Police arrested 36-year-old Charles Thomas Lewis Jr. based on evidence from the search in connection with this incident. 

Lewis is facing the following charges:

  • 29 counts of felony secret peeping
  • Two counts of trafficking an NC Schedule I substance
  • Two counts of felony possession of an NC Schedule I substance 
  • Two counts of felony possession of an NC Schedule II substance
  • One count of possession of an NC Schedule VI substance 
  • One count of possession of a concealed weapon
  • One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Lewis is behind bars at the Davidson County Jail under a secured bond of $540,000. 

