Students arrested, Thomasville middle and high schools placed on lockdown

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville middle and high schools are on lock Thursday after several people were caught trespassing on the high school’s property.

The lockdowns started at 10 a.m. as police investigated.

No students or staff were injured, and no weapons were found, the school district said. Students and staff at both schools were secure in classrooms.

Students were arrested, police said. The reason for the arrests was not immediately known.

School officials are asking that people stay away from the area near both schools.