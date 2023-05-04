One dead in mobile home fire

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead after a mobile home fire in Thomasville, according to Thomasville Fire.
Firefighters got the call about the fire along the 200 block of South Road at 11:17 p.m.
A neighbor tried to provide aid to the victim. The neighbor has been taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, according to Thomasville Fire.
Firefighters are still on the scene and the fire is still under investigation, according to Thomasville Fire.
