x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead in mobile home fire

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

More Videos

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead after a mobile home fire in Thomasville, according to Thomasville Fire.

Firefighters got the call about the fire along the 200 block of South Road at 11:17 p.m.

A neighbor tried to provide aid to the victim. The neighbor has been taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, according to Thomasville Fire.

Firefighters are still on the scene and the fire is still under investigation, according to Thomasville Fire.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2 

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It! 

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. 

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY. 

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out