DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Thomasville Police say a suspect is in custody after a chase in Davidson County tonight.

The chase started around 9:40 p.m. in Thomasville. Police say an officer crashed with two other vehicles on Business 85 near Fairground Road while trying to catch the suspect.

Police say the chase continued for a few more miles before ending on Mallard Drive near Lexington.

Police didn't say what initially prompted the chase, and there's no word on injuries at this time.