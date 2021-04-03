Thomasville police officer injured while trying to stop suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Thomasville police officer was injured while trying to stop a suspect.
According to a tweet from the police department, the suspect was on a motorcycle fleeing from an incident in Rowan County. Police said the suspect crashed on Business 29/70 at Kanoy Road in Thomasville. The police department said the officer was injured during the apprehension of the suspect.
Police said a suspect is in custody. The helicopter took the injured officer to Wake Forest Baptist Health. There’s no update on his condition at this time.
The road was closed but it has reopened.