Thomasville police searching for person of interest in Morton Street shooting

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for injuring a man in a shooting in Thomasville.

Thomasville police arrived at Cox Avenue and Morton Street around 4:15 p.m. Friday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

TPD believes the person pictured above is the suspect, after they were seen running after the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, call TPD at 336-475-4260.

