Editor's Note: The above video is from a separate incident

Highway patrol says a boy was hit by a car in Thomasville while riding his rollerblades. It happened at night on November 10th on Upper lake road.

The boy was riding on roller skates and wearing dark-colored clothing according to troopers. The road doesn't have sidewalks, so he was in the road.

A Honda accord traveling the same direction hit the boy. He was taken to Baptist Hospital. At last check, he was still in serious condition.

Troopers say at the moment they're not expecting charges to be filed against the driver.

