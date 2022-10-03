Thomasville Waffle House employee goes above and beyond

Syeed Alston drives an hour to work every day and even works solo sometimes.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville Waffle House worker is spreading joy across social media for his dedication to the job.

Syeed Alston drives an hour to work every day and even works solo sometimes. That's what Kimberlee Davis encountered when she ate there a couple of weeks ago. She was so impressed, she expressed her gratitude in a viral Facebook post.

Davis said the night he was working he was alone cooking, serving, cleaning and cashing people out. She also said he didn't even complain about it.

She posted in part saying, "Be nice to people who are still showing up ready to work especially when they are the only one running the whole entire restaurant!"