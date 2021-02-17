Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments in the Triad rescheduled ahead of ice threat Thursday

Guilford County and Cone Health will close vaccine clinics on Thursday and Friday. Other providers are making adjustments too.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The threat of icy conditions will close many coronavirus clinics around the Triad Thursday.

Cone Health will close clinics on Thursday and Friday but will reschedule those appointments for Saturday and Sunday.

Appointments originally scheduled for those days through Guilford County will be moved to next week.

"Due to the severe weather and the ice potential and because we have not received the full shipment of the vaccine so we will be moving all of our operations to Monday and Tuesday of next week," Guilford County Emergency Management Director Don Campbell said.

Some of the other Triad vaccine providers closing vaccine clinics include:

Wake Forest Baptist Health

Randolph County

Rockingham County

Alamance County

Forsyth County

Forsyth is still waiting to decide Friday's plans.

"We know that a lot of things can change between now and tomorrow," said Forsyth County Health Director Joshua Swift, "and we'd encourage people to stay tuned to the local media outlets and our Facebook page as we will keep that updated about our Friday appointments."

One of the other big reasons some providers closed clinics is because they still have not gotten vaccine shipments due to severe winter weather in other states.

Guilford, Forsyth, Randolph and Rockingham Counties along with Wake Forest Baptist Health are still waiting to get their vaccine doses for the week.

Campbell said he does not expect issues with shipments when the county resumes appointments.

"We have not been notified by manufacturers to anticipate additional delays next week. We understand that part of the delays was because they held some of the shipments in their warehouses to ensure that they didn't get damaged during transport," Campbell said.

Rockingham County did get its second dose shipment but county Health Director Trey Wright said it will still move appointments scheduled for Friday.

"The ice storm is not only the big concern, it's the remnants afterward. Fallen trees, power outages, so again that was thinking first and foremost about the safety of the people that will be driving to our drive-through clinic here in the parking lot to keep them safe," Wright said.

Wright said Rockingham County has not set a date for when those appointments will be rescheduled due to uncertainty of when vaccine supplies will arrive.

Those with rescheduled appointments are being contacted for when to report for their shots.

Several counties and health providers including Guilford County and Cone Health are canceling coronavirus testing clinics as well.