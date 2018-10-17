CLEMMONS, NC (WFMY) - A Clemmons man was arrested after thousands of vape pen cartridges, containers, and other materials used for making of marijuana (THC) oil vape pens were seized at his home.

34-year-old Phillip Lee Robinson was charged after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit seized numerous drug materials and guns at a home on Trinity Garden Circle Monday. A deputy previously conducted a traffic stop that led to a search warrant. They found:

353.6 grams of marijuana

Four grams of marijuana (THC) wax

Four long guns including an AK-47, one AR-15 and one pistol

Thousands of vape pen cartridges, containers, and other items involved in the making of marijuana (THC) oil vape pens

Deputies say people are using vape pens to ingest illegal and, in some cases, highly toxic substances. One Forsyth County High School has had 15 vape pens and pods with suspected illegal substances seized this year. Marijuana (THC) oil vape pens and pods don't produce a marijuana-like smell. Substances for vape pens aren't yet regulated.

Robinson was arrested and charged with one felonious count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Controlled Schedule IV Substance. Robinson was given an $8,000 secured bond. After searching the home, warrants were issued for Robinson for one felonious count of Manufacture, Sale, Deliver, or Possess a Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a Child Care Center; one felonious count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Controlled Substance (Schedule VI); two felonious counts of Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling for Use, Storage, or Sale of Controlled Substances; and one misdemeanor count of Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia.

