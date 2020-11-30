Thousands of Duke Energy customers without power in Forsyth County could be without lights until midnight

The company said customers lost service around 1:30 p.m. after a utility pole was damaged.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — About 3,000 Duke Energy customers in Forsyth County were without power for hours on Monday. The company said customers lost service around 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage was a broken pole, the company said, but it was unclear what caused damage to the pole. Duke Energy was also unable to pinpoint the exact location of the broken pole but said is not far from the Coravan Drive substation.