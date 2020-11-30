Thousands of Duke Energy customers without power in Forsyth County could be without lights until midnight

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — About 3,000 Duke Energy customers in Forsyth County were without power for hours on Monday. The company said customers lost service around 1:30 p.m.
The cause of the outage was a broken pole, the company said, but it was unclear what caused damage to the pole. Duke Energy was also unable to pinpoint the exact location of the broken pole but said is not far from the Coravan Drive substation.
Power is expected to be restored around midnight to customers along Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem and locations north and west toward the Pfafftown/Old Town area. Duke Energy said it is working to switch customers to other lines to restore service faster.