GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 10,000 people in northwest Greensboro were without power after a brief storm Saturday afternoon.

Duke Energy's outage maps showed around 10,250 people were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Several traffic lights were seen to be out around North Battleground Avenue, causing havoc on the roads. Surrounding businesses and homes were also impacted.

Duke Energy says the outages were caused by fallen trees damaging their equipment.

