x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Thousands left without power in Greensboro after substation issue

More than 6,500 people were left without power in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy reports more than 1,300 people are now without power in Greensboro.

It's a result from an outage earlier Sunday night that originally left more than 6,500 without power. 

Duke Energy said it expects to fully restore power to the area by 1:15 a.m. 

The Greensboro Police Department said various intersections have inoperative signals lights at, but not limited to the areas of:

  • E.Market Street/N. Dudley Street 
  • Summit Avenue/E. Bessemer Avenue
  • Lawndale Drive/Lake Jeanette Road
  • Battleground Avenue/Westridge Road

Motorists are asked to treat affected intersections as a four-way stop and find alternate routes. 

Duke Energy reported an outage at one of the substations in Greensboro that resulted in the outages. 

“Our crews were currently investigating the outage. I don't have any evidence to suggest other than an equipment outage at this point. We just had one in Charlotte as well.“

OTHER NEWS

RELATED: Watch Live | Protesters shut down I-40 in Greensboro

RELATED: 'We want to remember why we're protesting'| vigil supports victims of social injustice in Winston-Salem

RELATED: Protesters enter Sam's Club, shut down W. Wendover Avenue

RELATED: Part of I-40 closed due to protests

RELATED: Businesses close early along W. Wendover Avenue due to protests

RELATED: George Floyd mural defaced in downtown Greensboro

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775