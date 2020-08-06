Thousands left without power in Greensboro after substation issue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy reports more than 1,300 people are now without power in Greensboro.
It's a result from an outage earlier Sunday night that originally left more than 6,500 without power.
Duke Energy said it expects to fully restore power to the area by 1:15 a.m.
The Greensboro Police Department said various intersections have inoperative signals lights at, but not limited to the areas of:
- E.Market Street/N. Dudley Street
- Summit Avenue/E. Bessemer Avenue
- Lawndale Drive/Lake Jeanette Road
- Battleground Avenue/Westridge Road
Motorists are asked to treat affected intersections as a four-way stop and find alternate routes.
Duke Energy reported an outage at one of the substations in Greensboro that resulted in the outages.
“Our crews were currently investigating the outage. I don't have any evidence to suggest other than an equipment outage at this point. We just had one in Charlotte as well.“
OTHER NEWS
RELATED: 'We want to remember why we're protesting'| vigil supports victims of social injustice in Winston-Salem
RELATED: Part of I-40 closed due to protests
Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775
►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775
►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775
►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775
►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775