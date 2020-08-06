Thousands left without power in Greensboro after substation issue

More than 6,500 people were left without power in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy reports more than 1,300 people are now without power in Greensboro.

It's a result from an outage earlier Sunday night that originally left more than 6,500 without power.

Duke Energy said it expects to fully restore power to the area by 1:15 a.m.

The Greensboro Police Department said various intersections have inoperative signals lights at, but not limited to the areas of:

E.Market Street/N. Dudley Street

Summit Avenue/E. Bessemer Avenue

Lawndale Drive/Lake Jeanette Road

Battleground Avenue/Westridge Road

Motorists are asked to treat affected intersections as a four-way stop and find alternate routes.

Duke Energy reported an outage at one of the substations in Greensboro that resulted in the outages.

“Our crews were currently investigating the outage. I don't have any evidence to suggest other than an equipment outage at this point. We just had one in Charlotte as well.“

OTHER NEWS

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775