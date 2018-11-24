ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WFMY) -- Three men have been arrested for being apart of a Rowan County theft ring.

In October, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division began investigating a home break-in on Duke Drive in Salisbury.

Over the next month, serval more homes and business were broken into.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's office, all of the break-ins occurred in the same general area around Peeler Road and Old Concord Road.

One break-in occurred at a used car dealership and repair shop business in Correll Park.

In addition, 6 homes were broken into on Duke Drive, Ted Lane, Garden Lane, and Peeler Road, as well as a maintenance shop at Southeast Middle School, on Peeler Road.

During the course of the investigation, Eric Clawson, 40, of Duke Drive, Tyson Gaymon,31, of Hawkintown Road, Joshua Cook,30, of Birchwood Drive, and Jonathan Murray, 38, of Duke Drive developed as suspects.

Search warrants were executed at residences on Duke Drive and West Park Drive, in Rockwell, and stolen property from the victims was recovered at both of the locations.

A car stolen from the car shop in Correll Park was found on Gold Hill Drive, in Salisbury.

The recovered stolen property was returned to the owners.

Three of the suspects were arrested and charged with several counts of breaking, entering and larceny as well as possession of stolen property.

(Courtesy: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

Eric Clawson was placed in jail under a $21,800 secured bond, Tyson Gaymon was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond, and Joshua Cook was placed in jail under a $2,000 secured bond.

Jonathan Murray is currently wanted by the Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Stolen Property.

