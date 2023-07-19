3 people shot on McIntosh Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were shot on McIntosh Street in Greensboro late Tuesday night, police say.
Officers arrived at the 4000 block of McIntosh Street around 11:45 p.m. They found three people with serious gunshot wounds.
No suspect information is available at this time. This investigation is ongoing.
