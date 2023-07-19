x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3 people shot on McIntosh Street in Greensboro

Greensboro police responded to the shooting around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were shot on McIntosh Street in Greensboro late Tuesday night, police say. 

Officers arrived at the 4000 block of McIntosh Street around 11:45 p.m. They found three people with serious gunshot wounds. 

No suspect information is available at this time. This investigation is ongoing. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out