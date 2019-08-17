GREENSBORO, N.C. — A single-vehicle accident closed a Greensboro road near Interstate 73 Saturday. Three people were seriously hurt.

The accident took place on Hilltop Road near an I-73 bridge. Police say Mykel Simpson, of Greensboro, was driving a 2009 Ford truck on I-73 south when he ran off the roadway to the right crashing into the guard rail and went down an embankment before coming to rest on Hilltop Road.

Simpson and the passengers, Tiffany Ceville and Darryle Kirby, were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with injuries. The surrounding part of Hilltop Road between Stanley Road and Bridford Parkway was closed.

