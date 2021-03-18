Strong storms & tornadoes possible in the Triad Thursday | BLOG

The WFMY Weather Team is tracking it all for you. Here's what you need to know right now.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday storms will bring the potential of high winds and tornadoes across North Carolina, including here in the Triad. We've dropped from a moderate risk to a slight risk for severe weather as of early Thursday morning. The best chance for severe weather will come in the afternoon, starting around 11 a.m. We'll keep you update on weather conditions, schools, power outages, and more in this live blog.

MARCH 18, 2021

8:00 a.m. -- Severe storms will impact drive-thru vaccine appointments at the Greensboro FEMA clinic at Four Seasons Mall. The site will halt drive-thru operations starting at 11 a.m. Those who have a drive-thru appointment after 11 a.m. will have the option to get their shot inside the mall or reschedule.

7:45 a.m. -- Ed Matthews shares the latest update on severe weather during After GMS. Watch below.

7:30 a.m. -- WFMY meteorologist Christian Morgan says the threat of severe weather has dropped slightly, but we aren't out of the woods yet. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are still a threat.

Cooler air holding on, earlier timing of storms is helping us. But, we’re not out of the woods.



We still could have storms with damaging winds of a tornado. We stay prepared and watching closely. https://t.co/1bWAJKBxMb — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) March 18, 2021





