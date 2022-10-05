Outer Banks flooding causing pollution concerns in water

Water contamination could be present in both Rodanthe and Buxton.

RODANTHE, N.C. — State officials are warning people not to swim in portions of the southern Outer Banks due to potential pollution caused by high tides and flooding.

State Recreational Water Quality officials said there are two areas of concern along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore: Rodanthe and Buxton.

Officials said the tides may have caused sewage line breaks at home in certain areas and may have inundated septic system drain fields.

The warning comes following the collapse of two homes in Rodanthe due to erosion.

There is no laboratory confirmation that disease-causing organisms are in the water but, there is a high chance that contamination may be present in both areas.

Until tidal conditions subside and all testing indicate meet Environmental Protection Agency’s standards, all residents and visitors should avoid swimming in these areas. As soon as testing is completed, a press release will be sent out for the public.

Testing can begin as soon as the area is accessible, but there is not a set date as of right now.

On Thursday, NCDOT said Highway 12 reopened near Rodanthe but, that it could close again depending on overwash.

Good news! N.C Highway 12 will reopen between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe at noon today! Motorists should drive with EXTREME caution. In addition, there is still a possibility that the 5:15 p.m. high tide may require another closure if major overwash occurs. pic.twitter.com/QJYAv7MooL — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) May 12, 2022