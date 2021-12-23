Gift surprise held for three children whose mother disappeared nine months ago

After months of heartache, this will be their first Christmas without their mom, Tiffany Foster.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Just two days before Christmas, people across several states are banding together for Tiffany Foster's three children, who are just trying to make the most out of the holidays during a tragic situation.

The Georgia mother disappeared nine months ago after leaving her apartment to go to the grocery store in Coweta County. It is still unclear if the 35-year-old mom made it there. Her car was found miles away in College Park with her purse and keys inside, and her phone missing. However, she was never heard from again.

Foster's fiancé was arrested and charged with stealing her car after her disappearance. He also faces other charges unrelated to Foster's disappearance.

After months of heartache, Tiffany's daughter and two sons have missed out on several special occasions with their mom, including recently – her birthday.

This will be their first Christmas without their mom, so another Newnan mother wanted to step up and help.

After following Tiffany's story, Carolyn Adams said she just wanted to give Tiffany's children a Christmas she thought they deserved, so she organized a gift drive.

"I just felt like I needed to do my part. Tiffany is my daughter's age. I said that this could be my daughter. So, I just felt like in my spirit, I just needed to do something in order to help this family and mostly to help her three children," she said.

Adams added that she knows gifts will never take the place of their mother but it will hopefully brighten their spirits.

The gift drive received overwhelming support and donations started pouring in not only from Georgia but across Indiana, Florida, and Delaware.

Through all of the smiles and tears, Tiffany's sister, Kimberly Bryan, said she is grateful for those who put the gift drive together and for those who have donated.

"We're not trying to let the negative outshine the positive of this situation... to see the community come together in the way that they had, that really inspired and touched my heart," Bryan said.

This holiday season, Bryan said their family is trying to spend as much time together as they can.

"Just to see my niece and my nephews smiling and laughing over a meal together. This is what Christmas is supposed to feel like... family, laughter, memories," she added.

Nines months later, Bryan said their family just wants answers and they're not giving up hope.