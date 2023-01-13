TikTok banned from state-issued devices, why?

Representative Jon Hardister issued a statement: “I commend Governor Roy Cooper for issuing this new guideline."

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order that will ban the use of TikTok and Wechat from state-owned devices such as cell phones and computers.

Experts say both apps have been identified as high-risk applications due to lack of sufficient privacy controls and are based in countries that support cyberattacks against the U.S.

“It’s important for us to protect state information technology from foreign countries that have actively participated in cyberattacks against the United States,” said Cooper.

“Protecting North Carolina from cyber threats is vital to ensuring the safety, security, privacy, and success of our state and its people,” he said.

Representative Jon Hardister (R-Guilford, Majority Whip) issued the following statement: “I commend Governor Roy Cooper for issuing this new guideline prohibiting the use of TikTok on state-issued devices. This is a positive step towards protecting our cybersecurity. As we go into this year's legislative session, the General Assembly will need to consider enacting a permanent statutory solution, along with the creation of a framework to monitor changes in information technology. Moving forward, I will continue to collaborate with the Governor's office, legislative colleagues, and cybersecurity experts to ensure protection of sensitive data in our state government.”

The ban comes just weeks after lawmakers, including several from Guilford County, called for it.