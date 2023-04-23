Social media sensation Tabitha Brown will be in Greensboro for Target launch

Tabitha Brown will be in Greensboro for her Tabitha Brown for Target launch event at Center City Park.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A social media celebrity is coming to Greensboro this May!

Tabitha Brown will be saying "hello there" to Greensboro to celebrate her final Tabitha Brown for Target launch at Center City Park in Greensboro on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Known for her cooking videos, advice and positivity, Brown launched her first collection with Target on June 11, featuring 75 apparel, accessories, and swim options, according to Target.

This is the actress and author's fourth and final collaboration with Target. In honor of the final launch, she's hosting an outdoor celebration near her hometown of Eden.

While details about her upcoming launch are unclear, her appearance in Greensboro is sure to be a treat for the Triad.

