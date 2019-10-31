GREENSBORO, N.C. — She has been a fighter since the beginning! Meet Tilly who was rescued from a storm drain. But Tilly is a fighter all her own after being born without eyes.

She was found a few weeks ago when she and her siblings ended up in the storm drain. Tilly is available for adoption through Juliet’s House Animal Rescue. Tilly should be available in a few weeks. If interested send an email to juliethouse1@gmail.com

