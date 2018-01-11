Trick-or-treaters grabbed a full bag of candy -- without even leaving the parking lot. Guilford College United Methodist Church hosted their "Trunk-or-Treat" event today. Hundreds of people came out, including our chief meteorologist Tim Buckley.

Kids and folks from all around the community came to hang out, eat food -- and of course, grab some candy. The dinner of choice? Hot dogs.

hot dog trunk or treat_1541032152029.PNG.jpg

Magicians performed for the kids too. More than 40 trunks pulled up to the lot.

All were open and ready for kids on the hunt for candy. And some folks got very creative.

creative trunk 2 trunk or treat_1541032148351.PNG.jpg

