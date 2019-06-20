CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tim Tebow and Drew Pescaro had connected over social media, but had never met.

That changed Wednesday night at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte.

Tebow is in town with the Syracuse Mets for a AAA series against the Charlotte Knights.

Pescaro, who was shot in the April 30 shooting on campus that killed two of his classmates, had FaceTimed with Tebow after the attack.

After finishing a media availability for Wednesday night's game, Tebow made a beeline for Pescaro, and spent several minutes with him.

"It's a blessing for me to talk to a lot of different people in their time of need," Tebow said. "He's someone in the midst of adversity that showed so much strength, faith and determination in a tough time. I always try to let him, or anyone else in a time of need, that I'll be praying for them."

