Watch Live: Timberview High School on lockdown due to active shooting situation, officials say

Timberview High School is part of Mansfield ISD and is located in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An active shooter situation prompted a police investigation and a lockdown at Timberview High School in Mansfield ISD Wednesday morning, the district said.

The students and staff are in their classrooms and offices. Arlington police and other law enforcement agencies are investigating, the district said.

No visitors are being permitted at this time.

Mansfield ISD sent a letter to parents:

"Right now, Timberview High School is on lockdown as Mansfield ISD and Arlington police are investigating an active shooter situation.

Students and staff are locked in their classrooms/offices, and no visitors are being permitted at this time.

We will update you when we know more information.

Thank you."

Aerials over the scene showed a heavy police presence outside the building.

WFAA is working to confirm whether there are any injuries.