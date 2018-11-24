GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hickory Creek Farm in Greensboro saw record Christmas tree sales on its opening day on Black Friday.

Hickory Creek Farm has been selling Christmas trees for the past four years, and this year they doubled their opening day sales.

"We’ve had our best opening day ever, we’ve moved over 100 trees to this point today," Owner Kevin Gray said. "Last year we sold 50 on opening day so we’ve doubled our sales from last year, it’s been a phenomenal day."

The spike in sales comes at a strange time, seeing as there is a Christmas tree shortage nationwide.

"There is a significant shortage this year in trees," Gray said. The shortage stems from the recession back in 2008 he explains.

"The farmers in the mountains weren't as optimistic about the future so they weren't planting as many trees to plan for the booming economy we have now and it takes 7-8 years to grow a tree and just the supply is not there to meet the demand and everyone wants a Christmas tree."

Despite the shortage, Gray is not upping any of his prices. He also bought more trees this year because he sold out in 2017!

"We actually sold out last year on December 8, so we prepared for that this year so we have plenty of trees this year to last through the 15th."

The National Christmas Tree Association says Americans will spend around $250 million dollars on Christmas trees this year. Most of them are bought Thanksgiving weekend.

"Most everyone is off Thanksgiving weekend so it’s a good time for folks to come out and enjoy the farm," Gray said.

