WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Representative and North Carolina congressman Mark Walker has made his stance known on the most hotly debated issue surrounding college sports.

Walker says it's time to seriously look at paying NCAA athletes for their name, image and likeness. The 48-year-old Republican has announced he's been part of an ongoing conversation working towards solutions for college sports.

Walker said he's been talking with college sports administration, thought leaders and former athletes in a broader effort to fix problems within the NCAA. In a News & Observer op-ed published Friday, Walker wrote: "The current student-athlete model prohibits 500,000 college athletes from having financial rights to use their name while allowing an unrestrained, tax-exempt organization to monetize their talent to fill stadiums, sell memorabilia and sign multi-billion dollar contracts."

"That gets at the heart of what is wrong with the way we are currently treating our college athletes. The system lacks accountability for the NCAA, schools, coaches and players, opening the door for corruption in what has grown to a $12 billion a year industry."

Walker says he'll continue to engage in a national discussion on solutions and whether Congress should get involved.

