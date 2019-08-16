GREENSBORO, N.C. — The UniverSoul Circus is back.

You can spot the red and yellow striped big top at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex from August 13th to August 18th.

For the 26th year in a row, the UniverSoul Circus will provide family-friendly live entertainment. That includes male contortionists, a High Wire Act, Teeterboard Drillers, Solo Trapeze, Trick Rescue Pooches, a Cossack Horse Act, Fresh the Clowns, and many more surprising acts.

"We get to share our culture with everyone, and each member of the audience leaves with a message that everyone belongs," said Founder and CEO Cedric Walker. "The UniverSoul Circus is for the people – it's their show."

The 2019 edition will be led by Ringmaster Lucky Malatsi from South Africa, his long-time Sidekick Zeke of Atlanta, and newcomer Cheyenne-Rose Dailey from Trinidad and Tobago. The goal is to embrace and celebrate the unique and familiar aspects of pop culture globally by bringing the public center stage with a cast of international performers.

If you plan on attending the circus, you can expect a highly interactive combination of circus arts, theater, and music that spans genres, including Pop, Classic R&B, Latin, Hip Hop, Jazz and Gospel.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

RELATED: UniverSoul Circus Treats Kids From Schools Destroyed by Tornado

RELATED: Final Curtain Call: The Greatest Show On Earth Comes To An End