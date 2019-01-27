Rain is over, but whatever water is left on the roads could freeze, making black ice a concern for the morning commute. Here's what the WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking.

TIMELINE:

By late evening, temperatures will start to fall below freezing. Depending on how much water is still on area roadways, black ice could form and make some slippery conditions. Be careful overnight and into Wednesday morning if driving.

For Wednesday, those patches of ice could remain through mid-morning. It will be quite cold and windy with temperatures in the 20s in the morning, and 30s in the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the 10s in the morning, and 20s in the afternoon.

TUESDAY N.C. SNOW:

Most of us didn't see any snow today, but there was some spotted in the Piedmont. Check out this video below from Hanging Rock State Park in Stokes County. The higher elevation there allowed them to changeover into snow for a few hours in that area.

Up in Boone, snow fell for a few hours, creating some issues on the roadways. Here's a report from the high country below:



