GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you have a rough ride home on Friday? Heads up, that could happen again on Wednesday. Another round of storms is on the way, and the WFMY News 2 Weather Team expects them to hit between 3pm and 8pm. Here are the details.
Muggy air returns to the Piedmont Wednesday after a few dry days. This will make it easy for storms to pop-up. A disturbance moves into the area by afternoon, which is why we expect a few strong to severe storms to form.
TIMING:
- Partly cloudy Wednesday morning, a few stray rain showers are possible, but nothing of concern
- Mainly dry midday, aside from a stray shower. Warming into the mid 80s.
- Thunderstorms form in the west, and move east. Foothills 2-5pm, Triad 4pm-7pm, east 5pm-8pm
WHAT KIND OF STORMS?
- Very heavy rain
- Frequent lightning
- Hail will be possible
- Damaging winds possible
- Flood threat and tornado threat are low
