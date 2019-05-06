GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you have a rough ride home on Friday? Heads up, that could happen again on Wednesday. Another round of storms is on the way, and the WFMY News 2 Weather Team expects them to hit between 3pm and 8pm. Here are the details.

Muggy air returns to the Piedmont Wednesday after a few dry days. This will make it easy for storms to pop-up. A disturbance moves into the area by afternoon, which is why we expect a few strong to severe storms to form. 

TIMING:

  • Partly cloudy Wednesday morning, a few stray rain showers are possible, but nothing of concern
  • Mainly dry midday, aside from a stray shower. Warming into the mid 80s. 
  • Thunderstorms form in the west, and move east. Foothills 2-5pm, Triad 4pm-7pm, east 5pm-8pm
Wednesday Futurecast
A round of strong to severe storms is possible on Wednesday. Be alert between 3pm and 8pm for any warnings.
WFMY News 2

WHAT KIND OF STORMS?

  • Very heavy rain
  • Frequent lightning
  • Hail will be possible
  • Damaging winds possible
  • Flood threat and tornado threat are low
Severe Threats Wednesday
Damaging winds or large hail will be possible in some of the strongest storms that form on Wednesday afternoon.
WFMY News 2

Friday brought lots of rain, hail and some wind damage in Caswell County

Check out what the storm did to this power line in Kernersville. The wire completely burned through the ground! Photo Courtesy: Don Ward
