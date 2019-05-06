GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you have a rough ride home on Friday? Heads up, that could happen again on Wednesday. Another round of storms is on the way, and the WFMY News 2 Weather Team expects them to hit between 3pm and 8pm. Here are the details.

Muggy air returns to the Piedmont Wednesday after a few dry days. This will make it easy for storms to pop-up. A disturbance moves into the area by afternoon, which is why we expect a few strong to severe storms to form.

TIMING:

Partly cloudy Wednesday morning, a few stray rain showers are possible, but nothing of concern

Mainly dry midday, aside from a stray shower. Warming into the mid 80s.

Thunderstorms form in the west, and move east. Foothills 2-5pm, Triad 4pm-7pm, east 5pm-8pm

A round of strong to severe storms is possible on Wednesday. Be alert between 3pm and 8pm for any warnings.

WHAT KIND OF STORMS?

Very heavy rain

Frequent lightning

Hail will be possible

Damaging winds possible

Flood threat and tornado threat are low

Damaging winds or large hail will be possible in some of the strongest storms that form on Wednesday afternoon.

Friday brought lots of rain, hail and some wind damage in Caswell County

