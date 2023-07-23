Tips to help weather the extreme summertime temperatures

With fewer than a dozen days at or above 90 degrees this year, experts remind you that summer and hot weather is far from over.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We have had fewer than a dozen days of 90 degree weather this year, but we are far from the end of summer.

This week the mercury is forecast to climb again, making it dangerous to be outdoors for an extended amount of time.

Experts remind you to be safe while making the most of your summer.

Starting with eating and drinking plenty of water.

Something lifeguards and guests are reminded of every day at Wet N' Wild Emerald Pointe.

"As you're out in the heat you're going to want to take and eat little snacks or little meals and some of those cooling foods, vegetables, fruits, salads. It's only going to help, you can't go without eating when the temperatures get up this hot," said Marketing Director Kaylah Macauley.

Cranking up the A/C is one of the first things we do when we jump in the car.

Experts at Smith Automotive say that your car's air conditioning is only designed to cool about 15-20 degrees.

If you notice your car starts to overheat or if the AC is not cooling as well, you should get it checked right away.

"Stay on top of your fluids, make sure your car's full of antifreeze and all that stuff. You've got to check all that stuff on a regular basis, really, but especially when it's hot," said Mechanic, Lindsey Carson.

For some, nothing helps beat the heat than tubing one of our many local rivers.

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates reminds tubers to always wear a life jacket.

Multiple rescues have been made along the Dan River this year and one person has died on the water.

None of the rescued victims were wearing their PFD.

"Even the strong swimmer, the very physically fit are no match for the current and the flow of the river. The tube it's self is not a personal floatation device, they need to wear that personal flotation device," said Cates.

If you are going to be working or playing out in the heat, be sure to know the signs of heat illness like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Symptoms can include high body temperature, unusual behavior, nausea or vomiting, rapid heart rate or headache.

If that happens, you should call for help, move to some air conditioning, remove excess clothing and cool down with damp towels.