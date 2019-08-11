REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a separate incident



Reidsville police say they've arrested the man responsible for slashing multiple tires and stealing people's mail.

On November 5, the department announced they were investigating 7 separate incidents of slashed tires and ransacked mailboxes around Carter Ride, Price Acres, and Regal Road.



Now they've arrested 18-year-old Joel David Walker in connection to the case. He's been charged with Vandalism/Property damage and Mail Theft.

As of the time of this article, Walker is being held at the Rockingham County Jail. His next court date is in December.

Reidsville Police say the investigation will continue. They thank the public for their assistance.

