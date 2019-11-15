WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire officials have learned a smoke alarm alerted a family about a house fire in the 4600 block of Tobacco Street in Winston-Salem.

Battalion Chief Scott Gauldin says there were two adults and four children inside when the fire started. Everyone was able to make it out of the house unharmed.

The call came in at 12:38 a.m. Friday morning.

Chief Gauldin tells WFMY News 2 the fire is under control.

Fire crews stayed on the scene for several hours. Around 5 a.m., traffic in the area was reopened.

The six people that were inside the home are now staying with family.

