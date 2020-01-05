GREENSBORO, N.C. — Todd Turner has his hands in everything. From playing drums in a touring band to shooting video and still images. Yet, this renaissance man has landed in what may be his most important venture yet. Documenting the moments in time as our area goes through one of the most difficult times in history.

His photo collection will be featured in the independent publication Triad City Beat. Turner's favorite photo was of Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan with a face mask standing in a deserted Elm St. in downtown Greensboro.

See his collection on this page of Triad City Beat.