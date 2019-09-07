RALEIGH, N.C. — It turns out a North Carolina delicacy has its own day at the legislature. Tuesday was Tomato Sandwich Day - Or 'Mater Sandwich Day if you've lived in NC long enough.

A report from North Carolina blog, 'The Locker Room' says the day was started by Alamance County Senator Hugh Webster in the '90s. It was declared that every other year during the long session the General Assembly have ‘Tomato Sandwich Day.’ Burlington-based Senator Rick Gunn has hosted the day in the past.

Pictures from social media show the day was a hit and featured tomatoes from Iseley Farms in Alamance County along with southern staple Duke's Mayonnaise.

