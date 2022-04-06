The FDA's advisory panel is getting ready to meet to decide whether it should recommend or just allow a second booster shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can you be too boosted with COVID-19 vaccines?

Let's connect the dots.

The Mercury News reports that some experts say getting boosted too often, could weaken our immune systems. The biggest concern is the timing between doses.

There's precedent for giving repeated vaccine doses for childhood diseases and tetanus shots, but those are spread out over a longer time.

COVID-19 doses have generally been given about four to six months apart, but medical leaders say while it's possible too frequent doses can weaken someone's immune system. There's still not enough evidence to know for sure.

