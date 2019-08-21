GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro has opened new recycling drop-off sites for residents who have too much recycling for their containers.

Recycling drop-off sites are now available at the White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station for paper, cardboard, metal, plastic, and glass.

The recycling drop-off sites are free for city residents and $10 for non-residents.

According to a release from the city, proof of residency is required.

Locations and Hours

White Street Landfill, 2503 White St.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 7:50 am to 4:50 pm; Saturdays from 7 am to 1 pm

Transfer Station, 6310 Burnt Poplar Rd.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 6 am to 6 pm; Saturdays from 7 am to 1 pm

The city also offers six other locations for recycling glass only.

For more recycling information click here.

