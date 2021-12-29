Top 5 viral videos on YouTube

A count down to a New Year with these top YouTube videos as we head into 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we count down to a New Year, we’re also counting down the top five videos on the WFMY News 2 YouTube page!

This is the gift that keeps on giving as we reveal the top videos on YouTube. The number one video is sure to put a smile on your face.

You can subscribe to the WFMY News 2 Youtube page.

TOP VIDEOS IN 2021

No. 1 - SINGING PRINCIPAL

Meet Andrews High Principal Dr. Marcus Gause who has got a set of pipes! Gause shocked the crowd and graduating seniors when he took to the stage singing in acapella, in a very moving performance, “I Will Always Love You" - Dolly Parton's classic love ballad made famous by Whitney Houston.

Gause gained viral status with more than 446,000 views on our YouTube page. He also gained more fame by performing the national anthem at the High Point Rockers game.

No. 2 – RING DOORBELL CAPTURES GOOD SAMARITAN

This next video reminds you that there are still good people in this world! A Ring doorbell camera video captured a heartwarming moment as a man showed up at someone’s door after finding a wallet. He was there to return it. Melanie Cook drove off with her wallet on top of her car. Then she got the nicest knock on her door. The man found her wallet on I-40 and well he’s just a good Samaritan. The video had more than 391,000 views on our YouTube page.

No. 3 – VIRAL ACAPELLA SINGING OFFICERS

This is an oldie but a goodie! This video from 2019, features a police duo that can harmonize in the best of ways! After Michael Norwood and Moe Badger were recorded singing inside a restaurant in Buffalo, their musical partnership became a singing sensation. Their go-to song lately has been "My Girl" by the Temptations. The viral video has more than 295,000 views on our YouTube page from this year but all-time with 1,598,516 views.

No. 4 – J.R. SMITH COMPETES IN COLLEGIATE GOLF TOURNAMENT

Former NBA guard J.R. Smith made his tournament debut in October, as a 36-year-old freshman golfer for North Carolina A&T. Smith played two rounds at the Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon.

He shot a 12-over-par 83 in Round 1 and a 7-over 78 in Round 2. Smith had skipped college to go to the NBA in 2004. He won two championships in the NBA. The second came with the Los Angeles Lakers exactly one year earlier.

Smith said he was nervous about his debut but was proud to represent the Aggies from the Historically Black College or University in Greensboro.

The viral video had more than 203,000 views on our YouTube page.

No. 5 – PRO WRESTLER TURNED SHERIFF DEPUTY DIES

A retired Alamance County Sheriff’s deputy who was a former NWA World Tag Team Champion died in May. Don Kernodle, 71, was known as the “Kernodledoodle” during his wrestling days. He grew up in Burlington and held a notable collegiate wrestling career at Elon University before going pro. The viral video had more than 132,000 views on the WFMY News 2 YouTube page.

You can follow the WFMY News 2 YouTube page to check out more viral videos.